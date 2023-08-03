5 Health Benefits of Figs Make Them So Good for You
Producer: Riya Ashok
The high fibre content of figs makes them a fantastic natural treatment for digestive problems including constipation.
Figs help you naturally maintain healthy cholesterol, blood fat levels, and blood pressure, which lowers your chance of developing heart disease.
Despite having sugar, figs have a lower glycemic index than other foods and drinks, which makes them the perfect sweet treat to maintain blood sugar levels.
Figs are also rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, which may benefit bone growth and maintenance.
Figs are a great source of antioxidants and other nutrients that help to maintain healthy skin and hair.