5 Health Benefits Of Mangoes

are rich in beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant. These antioxidants have been shown to fight free radicals, which cause damage to cells that eventually lead up to cancer.
Vitamins A and C in mangoes are skin-friendly and are crucial for skin health. The fruit has proven to remove clogged pores along with helping in exfoliation.
Vitamins A and C, copper, folate, Vitamin E, and various B vitamins are found in mangoes, which help in improving and strengthening the overall immunity of the body.
Mango promotes heart health as it is rich in nutrients such as fibre, potassium, and vitamins. These nutrients help in keeping the arteries open while minimising the risk of heart diseases.