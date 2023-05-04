5 Health Benefits Of Mangoes

Summers and mangoes are synonymous. Known as the king of fruits, mango is a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Not only do mangoes satiate taste buds, but they also help in providing respite from the scorching heat.

From smoothies to shakes to just plain slices, we love mangoes in any form, don't we?

This delectable fruit, which has been part of the Indian households for a very long time, has many benefits.

Mangoes

are rich in beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant. These antioxidants have been shown to fight free radicals, which cause damage to cells that eventually lead up to cancer.

Mangoes, when consumed in moderate quantity, have proven to aid in weight loss. The mango skin consists of phytochemicals that work as a natural fat burner. 

Vitamins A and C in mangoes are skin-friendly and are crucial for skin health. The fruit has proven to remove clogged pores along with helping in exfoliation. 

Vitamins A and C, copper, folate, Vitamin E, and various B vitamins are found in mangoes, which help in improving and strengthening the overall immunity of the body.

Mango promotes heart health as it is rich in nutrients such as fibre, potassium, and vitamins. These nutrients help in keeping the arteries open while minimising the risk of heart diseases.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More