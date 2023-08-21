5 Health Benefits Of Sattu

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Sattu helps keep the body hydrated, preventing dehydration and heat strokes. It also aids in maintaining electrolyte balance due to its high mineral content.
This food item is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and relieves constipation.
Sattu is a rich source of protein, which provides a sustained release of energy. It keeps you feeling full for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack frequently.
The high fiber and protein content helps in controlling hunger pangs and reducing calorie intake. Sattu also boosts metabolism, enabling the body to burn calories efficiently.