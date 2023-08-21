5 Health Benefits Of Sattu

Sattu is a powdered mixture of roasted chickpeas.

It is a traditional Indian summer treat, perfect to keep our bodies hydrated and nourished.

It is not only a refreshing and easy-to-make delicacy but also offers numerous health benefits.

Click on to read about it amazing advantages.

Sattu helps keep the body hydrated, preventing dehydration and heat strokes. It also aids in maintaining electrolyte balance due to its high mineral content.

Hydration and Cooling

This food item is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and relieves constipation.

Digestive Health

Sattu is a rich source of protein, which provides a sustained release of energy. It keeps you feeling full for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack frequently.

Energy Booster

Nutritional Profile

The high fiber and protein content helps in controlling hunger pangs and reducing calorie intake. Sattu also boosts metabolism, enabling the body to burn calories efficiently. 

Weight Management