5 Herbal Remedies
For Controlling
Hypertension

Hypertension, or high
blood pressure, is a
common health condition
that affects millions of
people worldwide.

If left uncontrolled,
hypertension can lead to
serious health complications
such as heart disease, stroke,
and kidney problems.

While lifestyle modifications
and conventional medical
treatments are often
recommended to manage
hypertension, some individuals
may seek alternative remedies.

Herbal remedies, in
particular, have been used
for centuries to promote
cardiovascular health.

Garlic can help reduce blood
pressure levels by promoting the
relaxation of blood vessels and
improving blood circulation. The
herb contains compounds such
as allicin, with antihypertensive
effects.

Hawthorn contains
flavonoids and antioxidants
that may help dilate blood
vessels, improve blood flow,
and lower blood pressure. It
may be effective in reducing
both systolic and diastolic
blood pressure.

Hibiscus tea, made from the
dried petals of the hibiscus
flower, has gained
popularity as a natural
remedy for hypertension.
The tea is believed to work
by inhibiting angiotensin-
converting enzyme (ACE).

Cinnamon may help reduce
systolic and diastolic blood
pressure by improving blood
vessel function and reducing
inflammation.

Olive leaf extract has been
used traditionally to support
cardiovascular health. The
extract can help lower blood
pressure by relaxing blood
vessels and reducing
oxidative stress.

