Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common health condition that affects millions of people worldwide.
If left uncontrolled, hypertension can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.
While lifestyle modifications and conventional medical treatments are often recommended to manage hypertension, some individuals may seek alternative remedies.
Herbal remedies, in particular, have been used for centuries to promote cardiovascular health.
Garlic can help reduce blood pressure levels by promoting the relaxation of blood vessels and improving blood circulation. The herb contains compounds such as allicin, with antihypertensive effects.
Hawthorn contains flavonoids and antioxidants that may help dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow, and lower blood pressure. It may be effective in reducing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
Hibiscus tea, made from the dried petals of the hibiscus flower, has gained popularity as a natural remedy for hypertension. The tea is believed to work by inhibiting angiotensin- converting enzyme (ACE).
Cinnamon may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure by improving blood vessel function and reducing inflammation.
Olive leaf extract has been used traditionally to support cardiovascular health. The extract can help lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and reducing oxidative stress.