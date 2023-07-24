5 Herbs To Enhance Your Sleep Quality

Sleep is your body’s natural way of healing itself.
Good quality sleep prepares you for a productive day ahead.
Natural herbs contain powerful sleep-enhancing properties for a night of restful sleep. They can calm your nerves and soothe your senses, providing adequate sleep.
Some natural herbs are high in tryptophan, an amino acid improving the synthesis of serotonin. Increasing serotonin levels offsets the chemical imbalance causing the most common sleep disorder, insomnia.
The anti-depressive, sedative and calming properties of lavender help you sleep better. Studies show lavender herbs can relax your nerves, reduce anxiety levels, and stabilise mood disorders.
Chamomile is an ancient medicinal herb known for its relaxing effects. It reduces anxiety, soothes your nerves, and eases insomnia.
The roots of the valerian herbare often used to treat insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety in patients. Valerenic acid in the valerian roots inhibits the breakdown of the neurotransmitter GABA.
Passionflower contains nerve-relaxing flavonoids, which help you to de-stress and sleep better. This tropical flower tastes good and is commonly used in many herbal, over-the-counter sedatives.
Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb commonly used to combat insomnia, as studies have shown it’s effective at improving sleep onset latency and quality of rest.