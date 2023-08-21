5 Hindu Festivals in September 2023

Festivals Of India

September 2023 is a month of many important Hindu festivals, including Kajari Teej, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej, and Anant Chaturdashi. 

A Time For Bonding

These festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India and are a time for people to come together and celebrate their faith.

Kajari Teej – September 2

This is celebrated by married women to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. 

Janmashtami – September 7

This festival celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. 

Hartalika Teej – September 18 

This is also celebrated by married women to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. 

Ganesh Chaturthi – September 19

This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. One of the most popular festivals in India, it’s celebrated for 10 days. 

Anant Chaturdashi – September 28

This is celebrated on the last day of Ganesh festival, when devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.