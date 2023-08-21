5 Hindu Festivals in September 2023

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
September 2023 is a month of many important Hindu festivals, including Kajari Teej, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej, and Anant Chaturdashi.
These festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India and are a time for people to come together and celebrate their faith.
This is celebrated by married women to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.
This festival celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.
This is also celebrated by married women to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.
This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. One of the most popular festivals in India, it’s celebrated for 10 days.
This is celebrated on the last day of Ganesh festival, when devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.