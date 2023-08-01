5 Home Remedies For Acne
Producer: Nishad T
Apply tea tree oil , as it has natural antimicrobial properties that can help control acne issues.
Make a paste of honey and cinnamon powder and apply it on ace-prone areas. Wash it with warm water after 15 minutes.
The soothing and anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe Vera can help reduce redness and irritation caused by acne.
Mix equal portions of apple cider vinegar and water and apply to the skin using a cotton. Rinse after few minutes.
Brew some green tea and let it cool down. Use a cotton to apply the cooled tea to the acne and wash it later.