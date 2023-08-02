5 Home Remedies For Glowing Skin
Producer: Nishad T
Apply diluted lemon juice for 15 minutes and wash it with cold water, and then apply moisturizer.
Apply honey to your face and let it settle for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water later.
Prepare a mixture with turmeric powder and plain yogurt or honey. Apply the it to your face and rinse it after 15 minutes.
Aloe vera gel is a natural moisturizer. It soothes and improves skin texture and gives it a healthy and natural glow.
Keep chilled cucumber slices on your face, as the natural astringents in cucumber will help refresh your skin.