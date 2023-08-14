5 Home Remedies For Glowing Skin
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Lemon Juice:
Apply diluted lemon juice for natural exfoliation and brightening.
Honey Mask:
Create a mixture of honey and yogurt for moisturized and radiant skin.
Turmeric Paste:
Use turmeric and milk for its anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties.
Cucumber Slices:
Place chilled cucumber slices on your face to reduce puffiness and refresh skin.
Oatmeal Scrub:
Make an oatmeal scrub with honey to gently cleanse and soften your skin.
Green Tea Toner:
Apply cooled green tea as a toner for antioxidants and a healthy glow.
Aloe Vera Gel:
Use pure aloe vera gel to soothe, hydrate, and promote skin regeneration