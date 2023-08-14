5 Home Remedies For Glowing Skin

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Lemon Juice: Apply diluted lemon juice for natural exfoliation and brightening.

Honey Mask: Create a mixture of honey and yogurt for moisturized and radiant skin.

Turmeric Paste: Use turmeric and milk for its anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties.

Cucumber Slices: Place chilled cucumber slices on your face to reduce puffiness and refresh skin.

You may also like

Oatmeal Scrub: Make an oatmeal scrub with honey to gently cleanse and soften your skin.

Green Tea Toner: Apply cooled green tea as a toner for antioxidants and a healthy glow.

Aloe Vera Gel: Use pure aloe vera gel to soothe, hydrate, and promote skin regeneration