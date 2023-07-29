5 Home Remedies To reduce
Hair Fall
Producer: Nishad T
Apply aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, and rinse it after 30 minutes.
Apply warm coconut oil and massage it into your scalp, before washing it with mild shampoo.
Apply onion juice to your scalp, and wash it after
30 minutes to get rid of the odor.
Beat an egg and mix it with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your scalp and rinse with cool water after 30 minutes.
Make a cup of green tea and let it cool down. Use it as a final rinse after using a mild shampoo on your hair.