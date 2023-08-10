5 Home Remedies to Deal with Diarrhoea

Ginger cures everything from pain to nausea. It is effective when you have a stomach upset. Ginger is anti-inflammatory which helps treat diarrhoea.
A cup of chamomile tea helps ease the pain of an upset stomach by acting as an anti-inflammatory agent. These anti-inflammatory properties help the stomach muscle to relax, reducing the pain.
BRAT diet helps calm an upset stomach. BRAT stands for banana, rice, applesauce and toast. None of these foods contains salt or spices, which can further aggravate the symptoms.
Peppermint is a useful fix for nausea and upset stomach because the menthol in its leaves is a natural pain reliever.
Having a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar along with a cup of water and a tablespoon of honey helps deal with an upset stomach. The acids in apple cider vinegar help decrease starch digestion, allowing it to get to the intestines and keep the bacteria in the gut healthy.