5 Homemade Balms For Rosy, Soft Lips
Producer: Riya Ashok
It is undeniable that lips contribute to a lovely smile, yet we frequently question how to remove the darkness from them.
Lemon juice and sugar crystals should be combined, then applied to the lips softly. Do it at least twice per week, as vitamin C helps lips regain their natural pink hue.
Rose petals can be ground into a paste. Add butter and honey, then gently scrub the lips with it. Rose petals give the lips a natural tint, and butter and honey moisturise.
Pomegranate seeds and milk should be ground up and applied on the lips. Regularly doing this gives the lips a natural red tone.
Equal parts of almond oil and coconut oil should be combined, then the lips should be gently massaged. For vivid colour and natural moisture, do it frequently.
Combine equal parts of peppermint and grapeseed oil with the powdered sugar. Apply this mixture to your lips and gently rub it in. Use warm water to rinse.