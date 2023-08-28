5 Incredible B. R. Ambedkar Quotes about Women
Producer: Riya Ashok
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
“The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.”
“The stories of women entering into public discussions with men on most abstruse subjects of religion, philosophy and metaphysics are by in no means few.”
“We shall see better days soon and our progress will be accelerated if male education is persuaded side by side with female education.”
Education is fruitless without educated women and agitation is incomplete without the strength of women.”
“Unity is meaningless without the accompaniment of women.