5 Incredible Benefits of Bitter Gourd

The different components in bitter gourd help in inhibiting glucose uptake in the intestines, protect pancreatic cells from pro-inflammatory cells, have a hypoglycemic effect and increase insulin tolerance and glucose uptake.
Bitter gourd helps promote lipid metabolism that reduces fat accumulation in the body. It also helps in the selective destruction of adipocytes, the fat storage cells.
Bitter gourd is a hepatoprotective veggie. It reduces the oxidative damage done to the liver by blocking fat accumulation and lipid peroxidation mechanism. It slows the damage of liver cells caused due to inflammation.
Bitter gourd acts as a “laxative and digestion stimulant.” The vegetable stimulates your stomach cells and helps secrete more digestive juices thereby improving digestion.
The vegetable’s anti-inflammatory properties help in treating various skin conditions like eczema, rashes, leprosy and psoriasis. Bitter gourd helps in accelerated healing and prevents skin cancer.