5 Incredible Benefits of Kiwi Juice

Kiwi contains an enzyme known as actinidin which is known for its protein-dissolving properties. The juice helps you digest the proteins in the body and also helps people who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.
Kiwi is rich in Vitamins C and E which are great for the skin as they act as antioxidants and prevent skin degradation, Vitamin E is known to repair skin damage due to UV or skin abrasions.
Apart from restoring the right balance of electrolytes in the body, fresh kiwi juice without any artificial sweeter helps to fight stress from the body and mind. Serotonin, an enzyme present in kiwi, is also known to uplift mood.
You may add kiwi juice to your diet if you are on the way to losing those extra fatty kilos. It is a low-calorie drink with nutrients and vitamins that keep your calorie count down.