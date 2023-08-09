5 Incredible Benefits of Mushrooms

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Edible mushrooms come in so many forms and are so versatile that people across the world, whether they are vegetarian or not, have adopted them into their diets.
Eating enough mushrooms can improve your immune system. The antioxidants and phytochemicals in mushrooms give it anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties, which further aid in keeping seasonal infections and diseases at bay.
Mushrooms contain glutamate ribonucleotides, which not only give them a salty, umami flavour but also make the addition of salt almost unnecessary while cooking. This helps control blood pressure, improve heart health and ultimately reduce the risk of heart disease.
Mushrooms contain two key antioxidants – ergothioneine and glutathione – which not only protect the brain and body from premature ageing but also have a protective effect on brain cells.
Mushrooms contain vitamin D, calcium, potassium and phosphorus – all the nutrients which help build bones and keep them healthy too. Studies indicate that consuming mushrooms in your diet regularly can help prevent bone-related diseases like osteoporosis, bone pain and even bone degeneration.
Mushrooms contain polysaccharides, which are nutrients that also act as prebiotics. Prebiotics are compounds that induce the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and fungus. Eating mushrooms can therefore not only improve your digestion but also help keep your gut healthy.