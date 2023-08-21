5 Incredible Benefits Of Turmeric Milk

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Turmeric milk, commonly referred to as “haldi ka doodh” in India, is one of our ancestors’ most potent cures.
It is sometimes referred to as “Golden Milk” because of the golden hue that turmeric gives to the milk whenever it is blended with it.
For additional health benefits, it can also be spiced with ingredients including black pepper, clove, and ginger.
Let’s look at a few of the countless health advantages of consuming turmeric milk.
The antioxidant activity of curcumin contained in turmeric could help prevent heart illnesses and diabetic cardiovascular problems.
People with rheumatoid arthritis benefit from turmeric curcumin, which lessens discomfort and enhances joint functionality.
Additionally, turmeric increases immunity. We are shielded from numerous infections by its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal capabilities.
It works wonders for the skin, by keeping away problems like acne, and also help giving an inherent glow to the skin.
One hot cup of milk spiced with turmeric will help you rest like a baby before bed. The beverage’s amino compounds not only taste delicious but also encourage unwinding and sound sleep.