5 Indoor Plants For Good Aroma
Producer: Nishad T
Lavender
Lavender is known for its calming and soothing aroma. Place a pot of in a sunny spot, and enjoy its amazing fragrance.
Jasmine
Jasmine flowers — white or yellow — has a sweet and exotic scent, which is well-suited for an indoor space.
Lemon or Lime
Indoor citrus plants like lemon or lime emit citrusy fragrance when they bloom, which can create a refreshing mood.
Mint
Mint plants such as peppermint or spearmint are perfect for indoor herb gardens and can be used for aromatherapy.
Rosemary
Rosemary has scent that can enhance your indoor ambience. It’s can also be used for its therapeutic properties.