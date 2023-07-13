5 Indoor Plants for Good Energy and Happiness

Adding greens to the indoors has numerous benefits.

Apart from amping up the aesthetics of the house, it also improves the quality of the air and adds positivity. 

However, not all plants can be kept indoors. Some of the best indoor plants are said to bring prosperity to our lives, while others are considered unlucky and attract negative vibes.

Plants like bamboo, jasmine, aloe vera, and money plants are suitable for indoors while cactus and creepers are believed to attract negative energies.

Lily is a beautiful plant that will add to the aesthetics of your home. It adds brightness to the indoors and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Snake plant purifies the air and improves the flow of oxygen which in turn reduces stress and anxiety and makes for an ideal plant in the bedroom.

Money plant is known for good luck, positivity, and success and impacts the financial well-being of people as well.

Lucky bamboo is considered auspicious. Plant it in the southeast to bring luck and wealth and improve the positive energy at home/workplace.

The sacred plant of the Hindu religion, Tulsi brings peace and happiness and wards off evil and negativity.