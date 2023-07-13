5 Indoor Plants for Good Energy and Happiness

However, not all plants can be kept indoors. Some of the best indoor plants are said to bring prosperity to our lives, while others are considered unlucky and attract negative vibes.
Plants like bamboo, jasmine, aloe vera, and money plants are suitable for indoors while cactus and creepers are believed to attract negative energies.
Lily is a beautiful plant that will add to the aesthetics of your home. It adds brightness to the indoors and promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Snake plant purifies the air and improves the flow of oxygen which in turn reduces stress and anxiety and makes for an ideal plant in the bedroom.