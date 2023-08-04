Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health

Being in nature not only provides us with fresh oxygen but also promotes overall good health.

The number of trees or greenery in an area can not only improve air quality but also reduce the risk of heart diseases and death from cardiovascular conditions.

With every 0.10 unit increase in greenness, deaths from heart diseases reduces by 13 per 100,000.

Here are some indoor plants that are easy to grow, look wonderful inside the house and help in improving your health.

Aloe vera is a plant which has various medicinal benefits. The clear, gel-like substance has anti-inflammatory and skin-calming properties which help in treating burns, frostbite, pimple marks, psoriasis and cold sores.

Lavender is a beautiful flowering plant which is very gentle and has a pleasant aroma. It is known to help relieve stress and provide relief from mental exhaustion. You can grow a lavender plant anywhere in your house but keeping it in your bedroom may help you sleep better.

Snake plants are one of the most popular indoor plants. Various studies have shown that snake plants can improve indoor air quality. They remove certain types of toxins from the air such as trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, toluene, benzene and xylene.

Rosemary is a herb which has been used in Indian households for ages. Rosemary essential oil can help in improving concentration and memory power.

The beautiful long-leafed spider plants are known to improve the air quality of the house. Studies reveal that they can remove certain chemicals from the air that are found in household paint, rubber and furniture polish.