5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
Lavender is a beautiful flowering plant which is very gentle and has a pleasant aroma. It is known to help relieve stress and provide relief from mental exhaustion. You can grow a lavender plant anywhere in your house but keeping it in your bedroom may help you sleep better.
Snake plants are one of the most popular indoor plants. Various studies have shown that snake plants can improve indoor air quality. They remove certain types of toxins from the air such as trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, toluene, benzene and xylene.