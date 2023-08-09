5 Indoor Plants With Medicinal Properties
Producer: Nishad T
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is known for its gel, which has soothing and healing properties for burns, cuts, and skin irritations.
Lavender
Lavender is famous for its calming and relaxing aroma. The oil from its flowers is also used in aromatherapy.
Peppermint
Peppermint leaves can be used to make herbal teas that helps digestion, reduce headaches, and congestion.
Echinacea
Echinacea aka purple coneflower, has immune-boosting properties and is used in herbal remedies to prevent cold.
Chamomile
Chamomile flowers are often used to for herbal tea, which has the potential calming and sleep-inducing effects.