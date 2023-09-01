Black Section Separator

5 INSECTS THAT CAN EAT A HUMAN

It is extremely rare for insects to pose a threat to humans as a food source. Here are 5 insects that consume living or dead human tissues.

Botflies

They lay eggs under the skin of mammals, including humans, and the larvae feed on host tissues.

Tumbu fly

They lay eggs on or near the skin of mammals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into the skin and feed on host tissues, causing myiasis.

Dermestes Beetles

Commonly known as skin beetles or hide beetles, can infest and feed on human remains. They are often used in forensic investigations.

Bowfly

They  lay eggs on decaying animals, and their larvae (maggots) feed on the decaying tissue.

Carrion fly

Like bow flies, they are also attracted to dead animals in the process of decomposition, and feed on decaying tissues.

Most of these organisms are scavengers that feed on dead or decaying organic matter, and thus, are not much of a threat to humans. But being careful about Botflies and Tumbu flies are very essential, as they target living beings.