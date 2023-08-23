5 Inspirational Quotes By
Dr Vikram Sarabhai
“Research is not about earning a degree. It is about making a significant contribution to knowledge in your field.”
“It is not the recipient of largesse who is in command, but the giver.”
“We look down too often and wonder. But there is an enormous amount above us to look at.”
“A developing nation should not rely entirely on the experiences of others but learn to be innovative.”
“It is not the success of success that drives us, but rather the spirit of excellence.”