5 Kitchen Herbs You Can Grow At Home

Having your own kitchen herb garden is much healthier and saves money at the same time.
Just create small pots of the kitchen herbs that you can put on the windowsill, dining table or balcony.
The fresh herbs found in your own house will make your dishes taste even better.
Some of the herbs that you can grow easily to enhance your cooking are…
is an amazing herb to use and comes in a variety of colours and size. This plant is popular in many cuisines, from salads to stir-fry dishes. You can plant in a small pot and hang on your balcony with direct sunlight.
is mostly used for the finishing touch to the cuisine. It is perfect for giving the perfect aroma into spicy foods of Southeast Asian and Indian cuisines. You can plant it in a small pot, which can be placed on your dining table.
are mostly used for flavouring the dishes. It is also used instead of onions or garlic in some cuisines in north-east India. Take a small pharmocol or cardboard box and put some soil and place the seed and let it grow. You can place on the tabletop of your kitchen.
is so easy to grow and used in many dishes for flavour and health benefits. It is also known to freshen the breath and calm your stomach. You can grow the mint in containers or small pot.
has a strong lemon flavour which is used in brewing tea. It is mostly used in seasoning. The indoor lemongrass plants can be bit small as compared to those grown outside but you can also place it in the balcony. You can grow this herb by using the seeds.