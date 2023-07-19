5 Lesser-known Benefits Of Bay Leaf

Bay leaves have been an integral part of Indian cooking.
Our mums use it to infuse flavours and fragrance in dishes like biryani, pulao, soup, curry etc.
Also known as tej patta, bay leaves are found to possess anticancer, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Ayurveda considers this culinary herb as an effective home remedy to cure various health ailments.
For ages, bay leaves have been used as a home remedy for aiding digestion. They also reduce gas, bloating, indigestion, heartburns and nausea.
Bay leaves not only lower sugar levels but also prove effective in dealing with type 2 diabetes. In addition, it will do away with bad cholesterol levels.
Bay leaves can help reduce inflammation. They contain a unique phytonutrient called parathenolide. When applied topically on the affected areas, they can provide relief from the pain.
Bay leaf is also a source of essential oil, which can be used to alleviate various respiratory conditions. They are also a good source of antioxidants.
The fragrance of bay leaves is said to be calming and relaxing, which puts the mind to ease and promotes a sense of well-being. Inhaling the scent of bay leaves may help to improve focus and concentration as well.