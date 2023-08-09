5 Lifestyle Changes For Weight Loss
Producer: Nishad T
Balanced and Healthy Diet
Choose a balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.
Regular Physical Activity
Do some cardiovascular exercises and strength training to help increase metabolism and build lean muscle mass.
Portion Control
Pay attention to how much you eat and practice mindful eating by eating slowly, and stopping when you feel full.
Adequate Sleep
Prioritize your sleep every night. Sleep plays an important role in regulating appetite and helps in weight loss.
Self Care
Focus on self-care techniques like meditation or yoga. Overall well-being is an important aspect of weight loss journey.