5 Lips Balms to Cure Chapped Lips?
Producer: Riya Ashok
Extensive use of coffee lip washes reduces inflammation, removes dead skin cells, reduces puffiness, increases blood circulation, and improves the texture of the lips overall.
Coconut oil, which is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, nourishes the lips while coffee acts as a natural exfoliant.
Honey’s strong therapeutic properties moisturise skin and aid in cell renewal.
In addition to satisfying your yearning for vanilla-coffee, this natural lip scrub and tan removal pack contains cocoa, which deeply moisturises your lips.
Your lips are moisturised and kept moisturised by almond oil. The addition of strawberry extract gives your scrub a delicious fruity flavour.