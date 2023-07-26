5 Looks of Alia Bhatt From
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Promotions
Producer: Riya Ashok
The extraordinarily skilled Manish Malhotra created this wonderful vibrant colour block saree, which Alia chose to wear during the Vadodara promotions of RARKPK.
Once again, Manish Malhotra’s stunning ombre saree left the world in awe of Alia. She had a dreamlike quality to her appearance.
At Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture shpw, Alia and her partner Rocky graced the red carpet. In all honesty, Alia looked stunning in that exquisite ensemble.
With Ami Patel’s styling, Alia looked great in this Manish Malhotra saree. The stunning silhouette has captured our attention nonstop!
In this stunning saree, the actress made a compelling case for fashion. Naturally, Mickey Contractor did a terrific job with the makeup, and the bindi added to the appeal of the look.