5 low calorie snacks You Should Try
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Carrot Sticks with Hummus: Crunchy carrot sticks paired with a serving of hummus for a nutritious snack
Greek Yogurt with Berries: Creamy Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries for a delicious and low-calorie treat
Rice Cakes with Avocado: Light and airy rice cakes spread with mashed avocado, a healthy and filling option.
Air-Popped Popcorn: A guilt-free snack, plain air-popped popcorn provides a satisfying crunch with fewer calories
Cucumber Slices with Cottage Cheese: Refreshing cucumber slices served with a dollop of low-fat cottage cheese, perfect for a quick and low-calorie bite