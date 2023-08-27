5 Low Carb Foods That Can Aid In Weight Loss
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Broccoli:
High in fiber and nutrients, it’s a great low-carb vegetable for feeling full.
Eggs:
Protein-rich and filling, eggs can support weight loss by reducing hunger.
Avocado:
Packed with healthy fats and fiber, avocados promote satiety and metabolism.
Salmon:
Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, salmon aids in appetite control.
Spinach:
Low in carbs and calories, spinach is nutrient-dense and can be added to various dishes.