5 Low Maintenance Indoor Plants For Your Home

Indoor plants give a soothing and refreshing ambience to your home.
Green plants or flower vases not only provide colour and liveliness to your space but also help to remove negative vibes.
The majority of these typical indoor plants need a lot of care and watering.
However, there are a few that doesn’t require much effort.
The ZZ plant is a low-light tolerant plant. Its soil needs to dry out between watering. Because it grows slowly, it does not require frequent re-potting. It’s the ideal plant for an idle gardener.
Sansevieria, commonly known as snake plant, can accept any type of light. It does not need too much water. It also grows effectively in areas with higher light levels than low light levels.
Lucky bamboo may be cultivated in either soil or water. It dislikes direct sunlight, making it an ideal indoor plant. It grows slowly in mere water, yet it shoots up in the soil. If it’s in water, there’s not much to worry about!
Aloe Vera has many medical benefits and, contrary to popular belief, is one of the easiest plants to care for. It does not require being overwatered.
Peace lilies are a popular choice for indoor plants, known for their striking white blooms. They prefer low to medium light and a well-draining soil mix, and they can tolerate periods of no water for a long time.