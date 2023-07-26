Producer: Riya Ashok
Mahabaleshwar’s allure is unrivalled because it provides the most breathtaking panoramic views of the towering peaks hidden in the clouds, the cascading waterfalls, and the gorgeous valleys.
Alibaug’s immaculate beaches, including Nagaon, Varsoli, Kihim, and Mandwa, as well as the tranquil atmosphere of the town, are sure to enchant your senses and leave you feeling completely revived.
Although Lonavala is delightful all year round, the monsoon season is the finest time to go since the rains cover the hills in lush vegetation and embellish them with numerous cascading waterfalls.
Igatpuri is not only a significant spiritual location, but it is also one of the best places to embrace nature, take in the rain, and engage in outdoor pursuits like rock climbing, hiking, getting wet by waterfalls, and more.
Due to Matheran’s proximity to Mumbai, tourists flock there for weekend getaways during the monsoon season to take in the panoramic views of the hills and the surrounding landscape.