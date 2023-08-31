5 Most Beautiful Parrots in the World

Producer:  Priyanka Das

SCARLET MACAW

Found in the rainforests of Central and South America, they are known for their attractive plumage.

ECLECTUS

Native to Papua New Guinea, the males have bright green plumage while the females display red and purple colouration.

HYACINTH MACAW

The largest flying parrot species in the world, it is mainly found in Southern Brazil. They are known for their blue plumage and large beak.

SUN PARAKEET

Native to South America, its attractive plumage comprises yellow, red, orange, blue and green colours.

AFRICAN GREY

The most intelligent and talkative parrot species, it is grey in colour and native to the Congo of Africa.