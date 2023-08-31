5 Most Beautiful
Parrots
in the World
Producer: Priyanka Das
SCARLET MACAW
Found in the rainforests of Central and South America, they are known for their attractive plumage.
ECLECTUS
Native to Papua New Guinea, the males have bright green
plumage while the females display red and purple colouration.
HYACINTH MACAW
The largest flying parrot species in the world, it is mainly found in Southern Brazil. They are known for their blue plumage and large beak.
SUN PARAKEET
Native to South America, its attractive plumage comprises yellow, red, orange, blue and green colours.
AFRICAN GREY
The most intelligent and talkative parrot species, it is grey in colour and native to the Congo of Africa.
