5 Most Consumed Foods Around The World
Producer: Nishad T
Rice
For a sizable portion of the world’s population, rice is a staple diet.
Wheat
Bread, pasta, and pastries made from wheat are widely consumed around the world, particularly in Western nations.
Potatoes
Potatoes are a common ingredient in many cuisines and can be boiled, fried, mashed, or roasted.
Corn
Corn is utilized in many different products, such as corn syrup, cornmeal and cornflour.
Chicken
Chicken is one of the most commonly consumed sources of protein globally.