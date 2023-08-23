5 Most Consumed Foods Around The World

Producer:  Nishad T

Rice

For a sizable portion of the world’s population, rice is a staple diet.

Wheat

Bread, pasta, and pastries made from wheat are widely consumed around the world, particularly in Western nations.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a common ingredient in many cuisines and can be boiled, fried, mashed, or roasted.

Corn

Corn is utilized in many different products, such as corn syrup, cornmeal and cornflour.

Chicken

Chicken is one of the most commonly consumed sources of protein globally.