5 Most Expensive Liquor Brands
In The World
Producer: Swati Cahturvedi
Macallan Fine and Rare Collection 1926: It holds the title for the most expensive spirit, with prices surpassing $1.5 M
Dalmore 62: This single malt Scotch whisky commands prices exceeding $250,000 per bottle
Diva Vodka: Adorned with diamonds, it is priced at
$1 million
Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne: A stunning cognac with a price tag of $2 million
The Macallan M: A legendary single malt Scotch whisky, it boasts prices ranging from $6,000 to $628,000 per bottle