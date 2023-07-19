Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds In India
A dog is man’s best friend and there’s no denying to it.
If you are looking for a devoted and protective pet who showers unconditional love upon you, then adopting a dog can be a great decision.
But do you know that bringing a dog home can be an expensive affair?
Here are the top 5 most expensive dog breeds found in India.
The Tibetan Mastiff is a mountain dog breed that belongs to the Himalayan region. It is priced between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
The Red-nose Pitbull Terriers are fearless, aggressive, well-built, and have a strong bite force. They are priced between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.
The Boerboel is a huge, strong, and intelligent dog breed having its origin in South Africa. It is priced between Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh.
Powerful and giant, Alaskan Malamutes are dominant in nature but can be friendly too. They are priced between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.
Originating in Japan, Akita Inu can serve as great watchdogs. They have a charming look and are always up for any challenges. They are priced between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.