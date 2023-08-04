5 Most Intelligent Dog Breeds In The World
Producer: Nishad T
Border Collies
are one of the most intelligent dog breeds, who have exceptional problem-solving abilities.
Poodles
are most known for their intelligence and versatility. They excel in activities, such as agility and even water retrieval.
German Shepherds
are a highly intelligent breed, and are often used as police and service dogs.
Golden Retrievers
are affectionate, intelligent and excel in obedience, which makes them fit for any family.
Labradors
are known for their intelligence. They are quick learners and often excel as guide dogs and therapy dogs.