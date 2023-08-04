5 Most Intelligent Dog Breeds In The World

Producer:  Nishad T

Border Collies are one of the most intelligent dog breeds, who have exceptional problem-solving abilities.

Poodles are most known for their intelligence and versatility. They excel in activities, such as agility and even water retrieval.

German Shepherds are a highly intelligent breed, and are often used as police and service dogs.

Golden Retrievers are affectionate, intelligent and excel in obedience, which makes them fit for any family.

Labradors are known for their intelligence. They are quick learners and often excel as guide dogs and therapy dogs.