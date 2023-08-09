5 Most Poisonous Snakes In The World
Producer: Nishad T
Inland Taipan
Inland taipan is often considered the most venomous snake, as the venom can cause rapid neurotoxic effects.
Black Mamba
One of the fastest snakes in the world, Black Mamba is known for its speed, and poisonous venom.
Coastal Taipan
Another species of taipan, the Coastal Taipan’s venom is a mixture of neurotoxins and coagulants.
Belcher’s Sea Snake
Belcher’s sea snake’s venom is extremely toxic and contains powerful neurotoxins that are extremely harmful.
Many-Banded Krait
Many-Banded Krait is known for its distinctive black and white banding, and has potent neurotoxic venom, which is lethal.