5 Most Popular Breakfasts of Mumbai
Producer: Nishad T
Vada Pav
Vada pav is a Mumbai street food that is also referred to as the Indian burger, which is served with chutneys.
Poha
Poha is flattened rice cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and spices, which makes it a light meal.
Misal Pav
Made with sprouted lentils, Misal Pav is served with chopped onions and farsan along with Pav.
Upma
Upma is a savoury porridge made with vegetables and spices, and is a popular breakfast option in Mumbai.
Dosa
Though a popular South Indian breakfast dish, Dosa is also very well-liked food in Mumbai especially for breakfast.