Since we are in May, you must already be seeking a peaceful retreat, away from the heat and dust of cities.
Hill stations are the perfect place to unwind and relax.
They offer a chance to unwind, enjoy pleasant weather, indulge in outdoor activities, and rejuvenate amidst breathtaking surroundings.
As we wade through high humidity and scorching heat, India has numerous hill stations which can play host for a small trip.
Who doesn’t love Darjeeling? West Bengal’s summer paradise is famous for its tea plantations and panoramic views of the Himalayas.
Ooty, today known as Udhagamandalam, is a charming hill station in the Nilgiri Mountains of Tamil Nadu. It is renowned for its tea gardens, botanical gardens, and the Ooty Lake.
Munnar is a popular tourist spot in Kerala. This picturesque hill station is famous for its tea plantations, misty mountains, and stunning natural beauty.
Kodaikanal, located in the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its pleasant weather, scenic beauty, and the famous Kodaikanal Lake.
Gulmarg, situated in the Kashmir Valley, is a stunning hill station known for its snow-capped peaks, skiing opportunities, and Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable car rides in the world.