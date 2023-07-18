5 Must-visit Places in Meghalaya

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Cherrapunjee is renowned all over the world for having the world’s highest rainfall. It is a place to experience the monsoons, set against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery.
Dawki is best known for the fascinating Umngot River, also known as the Dawki River, which has so clear water that it could be mistaken for see-through glass.
Umiam Lake is well known as a perfect picnic spot. Many adventurous activities are also available, such as hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, and zip-lining.
Mawlynnong is known as ‘God’s Own Garden’ and was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ in 2003. The Living Root Bridge of Nohwet is a well-known tourist attraction here.
Shillong is the state capital of Meghalaya, and is also known as the ‘Scotland of the East.’ It is famous for its vibrant marketplaces and cafes.