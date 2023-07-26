5 Mysterious Mountain Ranges Across The World

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
The second-highest mountain in India is Nanda Devi. The peak is 7,816 metres high and is in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Himalaya area. It derives its name from Nanda Devi who is considered to be the goddess of the Chamoli, Pittorgarh, and Bhageshri Districts.
Mount Kailash is regarded as one of the world’s most sacred mountains. The significance of these mountains is entrenched in Hindu mythology and has been passed down for decades. The people believe that Lord Shiva is still alive and well on top of the mountain.
The vibrant and different colours of China’s Rainbow Mountain make it look unreal. The peaks, which may be found in Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park, are several hundred metres high. The mountains get their vibrant colours from the minerals compressed inside them.