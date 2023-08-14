5 Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Joint Pain

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
With age comes various diseases. One such illness which affects the human body with time is arthritis.
Arthritis is a condition in which people suffer from joint pain.
Various medications, ointments and exercises are there to treat the pain. However, these are temporary methods and long-term medication can take a dig at your health.
Let’s see some of the natural ways which can give you relief from joint pain.
Body weight puts a lot of pressure on the joints especially on the knees, hips and feet. In that case, one should maintain a healthy weight.
A long warm shower helps in relieving the pain. It eases stiffness of the muscles, joints and helps the proper blood flow.
Turmeric is a magic ingredient which helps in relieving pain, stress, body ache and other illnesses of the body.
Cold items are said to release swelling and inflammation of the joints. Take a bag full of ice and wrap it around the area of pain.
Massage is good for the whole body. It makes the body relax and makes it feel light. Massage has no side effects; therefore, it is a proven method to provide pain relief.