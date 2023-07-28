Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata SIngh
5 Nutritious Food Items for Healthy Hair Growth
Hair fall has become a common problem, affecting both the young and the elderly.
Due to unhealthy lifestyle choices and poor eating habits, individuals are experiencing various hair problems at a relatively young age.
Reports suggest that hair problems can arise due to various factors, such as aging, genetics, overall health, and diet.
Although you cannot control the impact of aging and genetics, a healthy diet becomes crucial in maintaining good hair health.
Spinach is packed with essential nutrients such as iron, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all of which play a vital role in promoting hair growth.
Nuts are known to be beneficial for promoting hair growth, as they contain a wide range of essential nutrients.
It is important to include foods rich in Vitamin C in your diet to promote healthy hair growth.
Carrots are known for their benefits for hair health. You can consume them by adding them to mixed vegetables or as a raw salad.
Berries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that make them very useful for promoting hair growth.