5 Offbeat Beaches
You Must Visit In Goa
Are you planning a trip
to Goa this summer?
We are sure you
have included Vagator,
Calangute, Baga beaches
in your itinerary.
But did you know Goa also has
offbeat beaches tucked away
in the lush green landscapes
waiting for you to discover?
So, for your upcoming
getaway, make sure you
visit these undiscovered
and divine locations of Goa.
Kakolem beach: This tiny
beach is one of the most
picturesque spots in the state.
It is pristine because it does
not get many tourists.
Hollant beach: A picture-perfect
destination, it one of the
top picks for photographers
because of the curved bay line
dotted with rustic boats, golden
sand, and vibrant shacks.
Betul beach: Betul is quiet and
secluded and is more of a
coastal fishing village. It has a
peaceful and serene ambience,
with a small lagoon.
Arambol beach: This beach
attracts locals and foreign
tourists for its buzzing flea
market. It is also famous for
its hippie culture, late-night
parties, and water activities.
Butterfly beach: Butterfly
beach is a beautiful cove that
remains unexplored. It offers
the opportunity to spot
dolphins in the middle of the
sea. The beach has white
sand and pristine waters.
