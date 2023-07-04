5 Offbeat Monsoon Destinations Perfect for Road Trips
Whether it is the lush green forests in the north or the majestic waterfalls in the east, a fresh shower of monsoon rain can bring alive the diverse beauty of India’s countless landscapes.
With the monsoon season in full swing across the country, it is only natural for you to want to take a plunge into nature and experience it in all its glory.
So, get ready to pack your
spirit for adventure, and set
out on a journey.
To help you kickstart the journey, here is our list of top 5 offbeat places for your next road trip that will introduce you to the beauty of India like never before.
Known for its rugged landscapes, Kiphire-Thanamir in Nagaland is a playground for adventure enthusiasts seeking an accelerated experience full of thrill and excitement.
Surrounded by lush green covers and
foggy mountains, the Kundalika river
in Kolad is a sight to behold any time
of the year. But for the adventure
seeker in you, monsoons is the
perfect time to visit!
A monsoon drive through passages lined with picture-perfect hamlets, awe-inspiring landscapes, age-old monasteries and scenic lakes – there is nothing you cannot experience in Spiti Valley.
One of the wettest places in the world known for its highest recorded rainfall, a trip to the majestic town of Cherrapunji is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Breathtaking views of hills, valleys, waterfalls, coffee plantations, forest covers, and more, Karnataka is perfect for fans of both luxurious relaxation and outdoor enthusiasts.
