5 Places In Andamans Where You Can Spot Wildlife
Andamans, an enchanting archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant biodiversity.
This tropical paradise is not only a haven for beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts but also a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts.
The Andaman Islands are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including many rare and endemic species.
If you’re a nature lover seeking to witness the wonders of wildlife, here are the top 5 places in Andamans that offer remarkable opportunities for wildlife watching.
Located on the Andamans Islands’ southern coast, the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is a sprawling expanse of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.
Nestled in the Middle Andaman district, Baratang Island is a nature lover’s paradise. The island’s dense mangrove forests and limestone caves are home to some incredible wildlife.
If you love birdwatching, Chidiya Tapu, also known as Bird Island, is a must-visit destination. It is teeming with numerous bird species, including parakeets, white-bellied sea eagles, and herons.
Situated on the second-highest peak in the Andaman Islands, Mount Harriet National Park is a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts. It is a tropical rainforest, and is home to diverse flora and fauna.
For those seeking an offbeat wildlife experience, Cinque Island offers an idyllic getaway. This uninhabited island boasts pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs.
