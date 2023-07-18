5 places to visit
in kashmir
Gulmarg translates to “meadow of flowers.”
Gulmarg has the world’s highest green golf course.
Sonmarg translates to ‘meadow of gold’.
Sonmarg serves as the starting point for the Amarnath Trek.
Pahalgam is also known as the “village of shepherds”.
Situated on the banks of the river Lidder River, Palgham is the perfect picnic spot.
Patnitop is known for its majestic meadows and views of the Himalayan peak.
The Gurez Valley opens only for 6 months and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains.