The world is replete with exciting places that must be experienced in this lifetime.
These lesser-known destinations offer a unique charm, breathtaking landscapes, and a chance to escape the crowds.
They also provide a different perspective on the continent’s beauty and heritage.
From fairytale villages to natural wonders, here are five gorgeous locations to consider adding to your travel itinerary.
Nestled in the Austrian Alps, Hallstatt is a picturesque village that seems straight out of a fairytale. It has colourful houses, charming streets, and a stunning lake reflecting the surrounding mountains.
Sintra is a captivating Purtuguese town known for its architecture and lush green landscapes. Sintra is a must-visit for those seeking a magical escape.
Perched dramatically on a gorge in Andalusia, Ronda in Spain offers breathtaking views and a rich history. Its unique blend of Moorish and Spanish influences makes it a hidden gem worth exploring.
Tucked away in the heart of Croatia, Plitvice Lakes National Park is a natural wonderland. It features a series of cascading lakes and waterfalls surrounded by lush forests.
Colmar, located in the northeastern part of France, is a fairy-tale-like town straight from a storybook. Its cobblestone streets and colourful half-timbered houses make it a delight to explore.