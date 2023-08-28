5 Foods Rich In Omega-3
Fatty Acids
Producer: Nishad T
Flaxseeds
Among plant-based diets, flaxseeds are one of the highest sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids.
Chia Seeds
Another Omega-3-rich food is Chia Seeds. They work well in vegan baking, too.
Walnuts
A delightful and practical snack, Walnuts offer a good quantity of essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids.
Hemp Seeds
Hemp seeds are well balanced and are a good source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids.
Seaweed
While not considered to be plants, several varieties of seaweed are rich in omega-3.