5 Foods Rich In Omega-3  Fatty Acids

Producer:  Nishad T

Flaxseeds

Among plant-based diets, flaxseeds are one of the highest sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids.

Chia Seeds

Another Omega-3-rich food is Chia Seeds. They work well in vegan baking, too.

Walnuts

A delightful and practical snack, Walnuts offer a good quantity of essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids.

Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are well balanced and are a good source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids.

Seaweed

While not considered to be plants, several varieties of seaweed are rich in omega-3.